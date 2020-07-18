Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ROP. Argus reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.44.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $409.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.88. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $411.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.