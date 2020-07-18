Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.73. Roper Technologies reported earnings of $3.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $13.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Argus lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.44.

NYSE ROP opened at $409.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $394.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $411.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In related news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 57.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

