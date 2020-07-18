Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) Receives C$1.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Roots Corp (TSE:ROOT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROOT shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Roots from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Roots from C$1.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Roots from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Get Roots alerts:

TSE ROOT opened at C$1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. Roots has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$3.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.