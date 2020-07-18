Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Rating Increased to Buy at Panmure Gordon

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Panmure Gordon to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 400 ($4.92) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 387 ($4.76). Panmure Gordon’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 700 ($8.61) to GBX 246 ($3.03) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 573 ($7.05) to GBX 528 ($6.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 700 ($8.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 414.80 ($5.10).

Shares of RR opened at GBX 264.40 ($3.25) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 304.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 443.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of -3.83. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 899.60 ($11.07).

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £982.08 ($1,208.57). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 965 shares of company stock valued at $294,276.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

