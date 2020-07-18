Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $16,040,000.00 in Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $148.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.98. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Roku by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 710.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.