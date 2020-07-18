Robert Hershberg Sells 1,500 Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $122,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Hershberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 15th, Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. NanoString Technologies Inc has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $38.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.85.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.44%. On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 17.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 167.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 12.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 107.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 553,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 286,968 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.