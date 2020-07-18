Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Holdings Lifted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.38% of Robert Half International worth $22,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.27.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

