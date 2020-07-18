RMR Group Inc (RMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on August 20th

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th.

RMR Group has increased its dividend by an average of 78.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. RMR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 85.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect RMR Group to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

Get RMR Group alerts:

NASDAQ RMR opened at $29.75 on Friday. RMR Group has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $50.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.35.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). RMR Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that RMR Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.