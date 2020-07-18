Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,440 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,140 ($63.25) to GBX 5,440 ($66.95) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,700 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($47.99) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rio Tinto to a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.15) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a sector performer rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 3,600 ($44.30) to GBX 4,200 ($51.69) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,521.33 ($55.64).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,941 ($60.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,531.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,104.94. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 44.87 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,152 ($63.40).

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques bought 32,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,689 ($45.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,193,907.96 ($1,469,244.35).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

