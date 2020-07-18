RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Insider Praful Shah Sells 6,111 Shares

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $1,540,766.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,872,070.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Praful Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Monday, June 15th, Praful Shah sold 6,390 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $1,706,193.90.

On Friday, May 15th, Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.05, for a total value of $1,970,170.80.

On Monday, May 18th, Praful Shah sold 6,936 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.16, for a total value of $1,901,573.76.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $258.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.21 and a 200 day moving average of $232.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $299.74.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on RingCentral from $203.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 371,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,806,000 after buying an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.