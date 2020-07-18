Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Sells $25,000.00 in Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RMNI opened at $5.28 on Friday. Rimini Street Inc has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $360.04 million, a PE ratio of -20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rimini Street by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rimini Street by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMNI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

