Rightmove’s (RMV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RMV. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rightmove to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 440 ($5.41) in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 668 ($8.22) to GBX 617 ($7.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 490 ($6.03) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 545 ($6.71) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.65) price target on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 505.71 ($6.22).

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 574.20 ($7.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 373.10 ($4.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 710.60 ($8.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 567.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 571.77.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

