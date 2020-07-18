Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Gap Down to $3.28

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.76, but opened at $3.28. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 395,175 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $546.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 59,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 318,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 21,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

