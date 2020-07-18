Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexnord is poised to benefit from operational execution, supply-chain optimization and footprint-repositioning programs (SCOFR), and buyouts in the quarters ahead. Also, its diversified business structure might also aid. In addition, the company’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 have been revised upward in the past 60 days. However, it expects its sales in the June quarter to fall 18-23% on a year-over-year basis. Due to uncertainties emanating from the coronavirus outbreak, management decided not to provide any guidance for the next nine months of 2020. While the company halted its share-buyback program, it continues with the dividend payout plans. Also, product line simplification initiatives will likely be a spoilsport for Rexnord. Also, the company's shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Get Rexnord alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RXN. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexnord from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.58. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.90.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,277.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $142,122.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,177 shares of company stock worth $9,313,045 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexnord (RXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.