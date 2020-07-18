Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RVLV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Revolve Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Revolve Group stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.71.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 57.43% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $139,587.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $94,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 710.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 848,256 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,167,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after buying an additional 526,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 530.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 378,462 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revolve Group (RVLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.