Reviewing Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) & Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NASDAQ:PBH)

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Zai Lab shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zai Lab and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zai Lab $12.98 million 374.50 -$195.07 million ($3.03) -27.61 Prestige Consumer Healthcare $963.01 million 2.07 $142.28 million $2.96 13.44

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Zai Lab. Zai Lab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prestige Consumer Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zai Lab and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zai Lab N/A N/A N/A Prestige Consumer Healthcare 14.77% 13.33% 4.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Zai Lab and Prestige Consumer Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zai Lab 0 0 5 0 3.00 Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 5 2 0 2.29

Zai Lab currently has a consensus target price of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.36%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus target price of $66.83, indicating a potential upside of 68.01%. Given Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prestige Consumer Healthcare is more favorable than Zai Lab.

Volatility and Risk

Zai Lab has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats Zai Lab on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC. The company's drug candidates also comprise ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; and ZL-2302 to treat non-small cell lung cancer. The company, through its subsidiary, Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., has a collaboration agreement with the NovoCure Limited to perform clinical studies, sell, and import tumor treating field products in the field of oncology. Zai Lab Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning. The company's OTC healthcare products include BC/Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Boudreaux's Butt Paste baby ointments, Chloraseptic sore throat liquids/lozenges, Clear Eyes for eye allergy/redness relief, Compound W for wart removal, Debrox for ear wax removal, DenTek PEG oral care, Dramamine for motion sickness relief, and Efferdent denture cleanser tablets. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprises Fess nasal saline spray, Fleet adult enemas/suppositories, Gaviscon upset stomach remedies, Hydralyte for oral rehydration, Luden's cough drops, Monistat vaginal anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, Pedia-Lax pediatric laxatives, Summer's Eve for feminine hygiene, Little Remedies pediatric OTC products, and The Doctor's NightGuard dental protectors. In addition, the company offers household cleaning products, such as abrasive tub and tile cleaners under the Comet name, as well as Chore Boy, and Spic and Span names. It serves mass merchandisers; and drug, food, dollar, convenience, and club stores. The company was formerly known as Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. in August 2018. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

