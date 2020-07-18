Reviewing Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) & Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.1% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Alector shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sutro Biopharma and Alector, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 1 8 0 2.89 Alector 0 0 8 0 3.00

Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $18.57, indicating a potential upside of 104.31%. Alector has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.37%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Alector.

Volatility & Risk

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -148.06% -59.70% -36.43% Alector -556.70% -48.29% -25.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Alector’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $42.74 million 4.94 -$55.74 million ($2.43) -3.74 Alector $21.22 million 87.56 -$105.39 million ($1.71) -13.75

Sutro Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alector beats Sutro Biopharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company's preclinical stage products comprise AL101 for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative disorders; and AL003 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also has 10 programs under research and development stage. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

