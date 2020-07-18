Reviewing Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and Hill-Rom (NASDAQ:HRC)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

0.9% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Hill-Rom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $690,000.00 61.79 -$4.80 million N/A N/A Hill-Rom $2.91 billion 2.57 $152.20 million $5.08 22.13

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sintx Technologies and Hill-Rom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hill-Rom 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.27%. Hill-Rom has a consensus price target of $126.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.25%. Given Hill-Rom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hill-Rom is more favorable than Sintx Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Hill-Rom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -250.19% -27.69% -17.24% Hill-Rom 5.04% 22.60% 7.71%

Summary

Hill-Rom beats Sintx Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. It provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with CTL Amedica to design and launch spinal implants. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It also provides patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products comprising Vest System, VitalCough System, MetaNeb System, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, the company offers surgical solutions that include surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries, as well as platform-neutral positioning accessories for operating room tables; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, which comprise scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. Further, it is involved in the sales and rental of products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; sales and rental of products directly to patients in the home; and sales to primary care facilities through distributors. Additionally, the company offers continuum of clinical care, including acute care and primary care, as well as clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.