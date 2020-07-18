Reviewing Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARYA) & Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARYA) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A -28.20% -0.95% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 1.05% -16.83% 2.83%

52.3% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A N/A $2.58 million N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.06 $6.23 million $0.50 7.60

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

