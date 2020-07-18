Reviewing Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and Mercantil Bank (NYSE:AMTB)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Regions Financial alerts:

This table compares Regions Financial and Mercantil Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 20.35% 9.09% 1.09% Mercantil Bank 11.26% 5.22% 0.54%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Regions Financial and Mercantil Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 0 9 7 1 2.53 Mercantil Bank 0 3 0 0 2.00

Regions Financial currently has a consensus price target of $13.53, suggesting a potential upside of 31.12%. Mercantil Bank has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.87%. Given Regions Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than Mercantil Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercantil Bank has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Regions Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of Mercantil Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Regions Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Mercantil Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regions Financial and Mercantil Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $6.76 billion 1.47 $1.58 billion $1.55 6.66 Mercantil Bank $370.08 million 1.53 $51.33 million $1.24 10.85

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantil Bank. Regions Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercantil Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regions Financial beats Mercantil Bank on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services. It serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors. The Consumer Bank segment provides consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, branch small business and indirect loans, consumer credit cards, and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships. The Wealth Management segment offers credit related products, and retirement and savings solutions; and trust and investment management, asset management, and estate planning services to individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities. The company also provides investment and insurance products; low income housing tax credit corporate fund syndication services; and other specialty financing services. As of February 21, 2019, it operated 1,500 banking offices and 2,000 automated teller machines across the South, Midwest, and Texas. Regions Financial Corporation was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-statements, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; and cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit. As of March 21, 2019, it operated 23 banking centers comprising 15 in South Florida and 8 in Houston, as well as loan production offices in Dallas, Texas, and New York. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.