Return Energy (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$5.25

Return Energy (CVE:SDE) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Return Energy in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Return Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$8.00.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

