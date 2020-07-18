Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) Insider Kevin Douglas Sells 7,981 Shares of Stock

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) insider Kevin Douglas sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $27,534.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kevin Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Kevin Douglas sold 540 shares of Research Frontiers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $2,079.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Kevin Douglas sold 20,414 shares of Research Frontiers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $81,043.58.

On Thursday, June 25th, Kevin Douglas sold 11,732 shares of Research Frontiers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $59,129.28.

REFR opened at $3.31 on Friday. Research Frontiers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.00, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 49.26% and a negative net margin of 241.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Research Frontiers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

