Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.52. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $135.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.31. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $314,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

