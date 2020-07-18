Research Analysts Set Expectations for DarioHealth Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DarioHealth in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for DarioHealth’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.82). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 200.83% and a negative net margin of 318.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

DRIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.