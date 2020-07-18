Research Analysts Set Expectations for Crispr Therapeutics AG’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee expects that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of CRSP opened at $92.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 123.13 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $97.82.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 606.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $1,647,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 653,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,823,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,214 shares of company stock valued at $21,181,054 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

