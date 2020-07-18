Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications’ Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

