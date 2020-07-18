Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hexcel Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hexcel in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HXL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Hexcel by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

