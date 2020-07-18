Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.67 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.67 to $83.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.51.

Shares of EW stock opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $1,855,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,694.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $152,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,373 shares of company stock worth $26,158,715 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 65.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $60,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

