Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cavco Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cavco Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cavco Industries from $142.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cavco Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Shares of CVCO opened at $189.14 on Thursday. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $99.58 and a 52-week high of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.26). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $255.34 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 101.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,830,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 15.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

