Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) Trading 5.3% Higher

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.49, 329,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 814% from the average session volume of 36,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro-Med Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,105,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Repro-Med Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repro-Med Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $737,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repro-Med Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Repro-Med Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

