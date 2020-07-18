Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.59) EPS.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RPTX opened at $22.90 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $34.00.

