Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Renishaw from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS:RNSHF opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.08. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

