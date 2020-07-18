Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Renishaw from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.
Renishaw Company Profile
Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.
Read More: 12b-1 Fees
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renishaw (RNSHF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.