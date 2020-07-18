Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ABN Amro lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday.
Relx stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Relx has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.
