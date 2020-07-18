Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ABN Amro lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday.

Relx stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Relx has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 178.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Relx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

