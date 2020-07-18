Relx (LON:REL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,760 ($21.66) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,790 ($22.03).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on REL. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Relx to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31) in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($25.60) price target (down previously from GBX 2,100 ($25.84)) on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,010 ($24.74) price target on shares of Relx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,915 ($23.57) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,910 ($23.50) to GBX 2,080 ($25.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,940.42 ($23.88).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 1,811 ($22.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,872.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,864.73. Relx has a one year low of GBX 18.51 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 2,109 ($25.95).

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

