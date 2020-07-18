Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Regions Financial stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

