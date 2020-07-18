Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Shares Gap Down to $6.87

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $6.87. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 3,430,700 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29. The stock has a market cap of $772.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

In related news, Director Fred Matera acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,962,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

