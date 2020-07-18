RealChain Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One RealChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, RealChain has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. RealChain has a total market cap of $145,608.64 and $11,120.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.57 or 0.04874248 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00055799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00032063 BTC.

RealChain Token Profile

RCT is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,754,181 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

