RChain Market Capitalization Hits $24.75 Million (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded 9% lower against the dollar. RChain has a total market cap of $24.75 million and approximately $375,759.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, IDEX and ChaoEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.01895984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00086991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00187209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About RChain

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,890,386 tokens. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Kucoin, IDEX, BitMart, Bitinka, ChaoEX, OOOBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.