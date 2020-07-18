Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 594.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE RTX opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.18.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.