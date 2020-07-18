Raymond James Weighs in on Western Forest Products Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) – Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Western Forest Products in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$0.90 to C$0.95 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$0.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $345.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.58 and a 12 month high of C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.93.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$99.10 million for the quarter.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

