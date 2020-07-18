Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

PYPL stock opened at $172.06 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $183.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a PE ratio of 77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.