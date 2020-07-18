Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 589,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Pfizer by 347.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,748,000 after buying an additional 10,524,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 30.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,192,000 after buying an additional 9,624,759 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

