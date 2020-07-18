Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 763 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $19,753,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,184,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,516.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,576.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,446.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,363.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

