Raymond James Raises Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$6.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.13.

Shares of VET opened at C$6.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.08. The company has a market cap of $987.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.26) by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$328.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$327.59 million. On average, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -0.7500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

