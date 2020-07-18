Raymond James Raises Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target to C$3.25

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TMQ. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

TSE TMQ opened at C$2.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.50 and a 1-year high of C$3.61.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

