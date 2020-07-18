Raymond James Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$19.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$16.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.66.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$12.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.67. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$6.73 and a one year high of C$17.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.52.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$669.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$525.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.38 per share, with a total value of C$123,756.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,636,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$106,879,852.18. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$702,770.01. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 56,000 shares of company stock worth $735,856.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

