Raymond James Raises Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$0.50

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$0.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGY. CIBC dropped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.35 to C$0.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.83.

SGY opened at C$0.33 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 689.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $107.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$63.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

