Raymond James Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$12.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital raised PrairieSky Royalty from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

PSK stock opened at C$8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 21.10. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$19.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.01.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$54.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.1403318 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

