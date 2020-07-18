Raymond James Raises Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $78.00

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.83.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $216,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,380,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $317,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,341 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,217 shares of company stock worth $7,439,856. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

