Raymond James Raises Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target to C$7.50

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MMX. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.62 and a 1-year high of C$5.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

